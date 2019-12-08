Video: Alfredo Morelos’ misery against Celtic continues as his penalty is saved during Cup Final loss

It’s always incredible when a player has such a mental block against one specific team. Alfredo Morelos is a great player who scores a lot of goals, but he just can’t get it done against Celtic.

He’s no stranger to a red card in the fixture but he’s never manager to score against Celtic. It’s not like he’s had no chances either, we’ve seen some incredible misses in the past, and he had the chance to finally break his duck from the spot today. He’s now gone 11 games without scoring against Celtic.

It would’ve brought Rangers level just minutes after Celtic scored, but Fraser Forster continued his fine form by denying the Colombian from the spot:

Jeremie Frimpong sees red! Fraser Forster SAVES the penalty ? It’s all kicking off ? pic.twitter.com/v0T5IEIeHc — Fitba on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2019

It will come as a huge blow for Steven Gerrard as he still searches for his first silverware since moving to Rangers. He’s done a good job to close the gap, but he needs to win something soon.

Rangers dominated for most of the game and Celtic were reduced to ten men after the penalty award, but they still couldn’t find a way through.

It’s also worth noting that regular penalty taker James Tavernier was on the pitch, but it looks like they gave it to Morelos to enable him to finally score against their biggest rivals. That decision has backfired spectacularly.

Morelos has also been praised for showing some maturity this season but he was lucky to escape punishment for a late stamp on Celtic goalscorer Christopher Jullien. For all the progress Rangers have made this season, there were plenty of their old issues on display today.