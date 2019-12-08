Video: Awful mix up allows keeper to score from HIS OWN BOX

If you’re sitting rock bottom of the lowest professional league in your country, then you’ll always welcome a bit of luck.

Brechin were 3-2 up away to Stirling and it looked like they would face an onslaught in the final 15 minutes, when their keeper made a fairly regulation punt up the park.

Luckily for his team, the Stirling defence got mixed up and the ball kicked up over the keeper leaving him looking pretty stupid:

It’s what you’ve been waiting for…..@lewismcminn16 scores from the edge of his own box to round off the scoring in City’s 4-2 win over Stirling Albion this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/oOGLQ4m7Gx — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) December 7, 2019

Who knows what the Stirling keeper thought was going to happen, but it’s fair to say that goal killed off any hope his team had of getting back into the game.