Video: Daniel Sturridge produces a FINE through ball to set up Sorloth goal

Daniel Sturridge has been getting a lot of attention recently for his great start in Turkey. He hasn’t scored yet today but he has produced a couple of assists for his teammates.

The first one was particularly brilliant to watch, his perfect pass takes the entire defence out of the game and makes up the striker’s mind for him:

Underbar passning av Daniel Sturridge till Alexander Sörloth som gav Trabzonspor ledningen borta mot Antalyaspor. Sörloths nionde ligamål för säsongen. https://t.co/W6FDK7ILrI — Turkiskfotboll.com (@Turkiskfotboll) December 8, 2019

STURRIDGE ASIST SORLOTH GOL! pic.twitter.com/cdR6a8pLuS — goal context 61 (@tsgoall) December 8, 2019

His talent has never been in question but injuries have often kept him out for long periods. He’s now notched thee goals and four assists in his opening seven games. While an England recall could be a long shot, if he keeps playing like this then it could give Gareth Southgate a decision to make.