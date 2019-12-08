Video: Luis Suarez COMICAL swan dive against Mallorca

Luis Suarez does have the reputation of a player that goes down quite easily, at times that might seem harsh but not here.

Usually the best way to analyse these things is to ask whether the contact merited the response from the player that goes down. Unless a Mallorca player picked Suarez up and threw him, this is an overreaction no matter how you look at it:

Only Suarez can score a ridiculous back-heel GOLAZO and then dive like a Kingtwatfisher the very next minute. #BarcaMallorca pic.twitter.com/orb7cvvWCI — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 7, 2019

As if the dive isn’t bad enough, he actually starts appealing to the ref as if he’s going to get something.

