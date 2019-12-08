Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling criticised for doing nothing as Fred is pelted by Man City fans

It’s quite easy to take an isolated clip and try to turn it into something it isn’t, but this isn’t a great look for Raheem Sterling.

Admittedly he’s had a lot of rubbish to put up with in the past, but you would think that might make him more likely to help out a fellow professional when he’s being targeted by the fans.

READ MORE: “Shameful behaviour” – Jesse Lingard hits out at fan for racist gesture in Manchester United’s win at Manchester City

In actual fact, he stood by and left it to other players to help out Fred as the City fans pelted various objects at him:

It does look like a lot of fans on Twitter are tearing into Sterling for his response while Mahrez and David Silva stepped in to comfort Fred and asked the fans to stop it.

Sterling has been vocal in the past about kicking this kind of thing out of the game, so it’s never going to be a good look if he does nothing when it’s an opposing player.

Like I said, it’s easy to take this out of context, but it’s also important to lead by example and practice what you preach, which he doesn’t appear to do here.

