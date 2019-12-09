Inter are reportedly considering Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso as a potential solution to their troubles at left-back which in turn would secure a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte.

The 28-year-old has made 13 appearances so far this season for the Blues under Frank Lampard, but he hasn’t even been called up to the squad for the last five Premier League games.

SEE MORE: TALKS held: Chelsea move ahead of Manchester United in race for £70million transfer

In turn, there will perhaps now be doubts over his future at Stamford Bridge with that lengthy snub in mind, and speculation in Italy is suggesting that a reunion with Conte after their stint together at Chelsea could be on the cards in January.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spaniard has emerged on the transfer radar of the Italian giants, as they look to add quality and depth in the left-back position as Kwadwo Asamoah continues to be troubled by a knee problem.

With the Nerazzurri going well at the top of the Serie A table and facing a decisive encounter in the Champions League this week to determine if they will advance to the knockout stage, they’ll likely be eager to add reinforcements in January to ensure that they continue to compete on multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign.

Time will tell if Chelsea firstly give Alonso the green light to move on, and then in turn if they agree terms with Inter on a deal if the Spanish ace is considered as the ideal solution by the Italian giants to their problem at left-back.

With Emerson Palmieri and Cesar Azpilicueta playing on the left side of the Chelsea backline in recent weeks, it appears as though Lampard has enough quality and options to allow Alonso to move on if he doesn’t form part of his plans moving forward.