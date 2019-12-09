Man Utd could reportedly receive bad news on the transfer front as touted target James Maddison is being tipped to sign a new deal with Leicester City.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form so far this season as he’s bagged seven goals and three assists in 17 appearances for the Foxes.

That in turn has been key in moving them up to second place in the Premier League table after 16 games, as they continue to emerge as Liverpool’s closest rivals in a possible title race.

Further, they remain in contention for the League Cup, and they’re doing so by playing some excellent football under Brendan Rodgers, who signed a new deal with the club last week to extend his stay to 2025, as per the club’s official site.

Now it seems as though the hierarchy at the King Power Stadium are switching their attention to new contracts for key players, and as reported by The Mirror, via The Athletic, that could be a blow for Man Utd as they’ve been paired with an interest in Maddison.

It’s suggested that Leicester are confident their star man will put pen to paper, and if he does, that will be a huge indication to Man Utd and any other interested clubs that the England international has no intention of leaving the Foxes any time soon as he intends on being a key part of their push to compete in the coming months and years.

Maddison seemingly ticks all the right boxes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given the transfer strategy that he adopted this past summer, as he’s a young, talented and homegrown player capable of being a long-term solution at Old Trafford to add real creative quality through the middle.

However, Man Utd could be left disappointed if Maddison signs a new deal, as it will only strengthen the ability of their rivals to pip them to a top-four finish this season and potentially even compete longer-term too.