Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has delivered the latest injury news on his squad and there are mixed results ahead of the Lille clash.

The Blues face the French outfit on Tuesday night looking to secure their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Antonio Conte eyeing reunion with Chelsea ace in January to bolster Inter squad

They’ll begin the night in third place in Group H behind Ajax and Valencia, but they’ll be focused on doing their job and securing all three points and hope that one of the two teams slip up to allow them to advance at their expense.

In turn, Lampard will have been desperately hoping to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, but there is mixed news on the injury front.

As noted in the club’s tweets below in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, the Chelsea boss has revealed that Antonio Rudiger will be included in the squad tomorrow, and given the quality and experience that the German international brings to the team, that will be seen as a major boost for the side.

Chelsea have conceded 24 goals in 16 Premier League games so far this season, which gives them the worst defensive record of the top 11 sides in the standings.

With that in mind, getting Rudiger back will surely help them try to shore things up at the back and so they’ll be pleased to see him named in the squad as he is seemingly stepping up his recovery having been restricted to just one appearance for the senior side so far this season.

However, there was also less positive news from the Blues chief, as he confirmed that both Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud would be missing through injury, and so that’s a double blow for Chelsea.

While Tomori has been a key figure at the back so far this season, Giroud hasn’t been used as much but is still a key option as he offers a different dynamic in attack. With Chelsea potentially chasing goals on Tuesday night, it will be a setback not to be able to call on the French international.

Nevertheless, Lampard will hope that he still has enough quality available to get the job done in midweek.