Club chief confirms that they have failed in attempt to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ever since it became clear that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on the lookout for a new club, there’s been an incredible amount of rumours and attention directed at finding out where he might end up.

We still don’t actually know where he plans to go, but it seems we can at least tick one team off the list. According to Calciomercato, Bologna Sporting Director Walter Sabatini has ruled out the prospect of Zlatan joining his side.

The report indicates that his reasons for joining aren’t simply down to money, but because he has made some decisions based on “professional choices”. Although that does make it sound like he’s decided where he will be going, there’s still nothing concrete to suggest where that might be.

They do go on to indicate that AC Milan and Napoli stand a better chance of persuading him to join for competitive reasons rather than personal ones.

At the age of 38 it will be fascinating to see if he can still cut it at the highest level. He was outstanding in MLS and scored 31 goals in 31 games last season, but Serie A is widely regarded as having a high level of defending and is obviously a step up from the standard in America.

Everybody knows that Zlatan has a big ego so it will be especially important for him to go out on top of his game and looking like a hero. A return to a struggling AC Milan where he could turn them round could be the perfect script for him to go out.