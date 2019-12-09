Concern for Man City as doubts emerge over Pep Guardiola’s future

Reports claim that Man City have reportedly started to plan for life after Pep Guardiola as doubts have emerged over his future at the Etihad.

It’s been a difficult season thus far for the reigning Premier League champions as they sit well off the pace set by table-topping Liverpool, while they’ll hope to secure success in domestic cup competitions and the Champions League to secure major trophies this year.

However, it’s now reported by The Mirror, via the Athletic, that given Guardiola has never spent more than four seasons at one club as a coach, this could now mark the end of his time at Man City if he sticks to the trend and decides it’s time for either a break or a new challenge elsewhere.

It’s suggested that City are considering candidates to fill a backroom role, and that in turn has led to claims over whether they are perhaps planning for Guardiola to move on and have a contingency plan in place to ensure that they’re prepared for that in the summer.

Time will tell if an exit materialises as Guardiola has seemingly insisted throughout his tenure at the Etihad that he has no plans of moving on in the near future.

Whether or not failure to win trophies this season influences that decision and perhaps forces him to consider a change of heart remains to be seen. If that is the case, that will surely be a huge boost for Man City’s rivals given the impact he has had in Manchester since his arrival having overseen further success for the club which included a domestic treble last season.