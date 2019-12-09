Daniel Sturridge posts classy message after lighters thrown on pitch during Trabzonspor win

Daniel Sturridge helped Trabzonspor to a 3-1 win over Antalyaspor on Sunday, but the game was soured by objects being thrown on the pitch.

As seen in the image below, the former Premier League forward removed lighters from the pitch during the game, which seemingly had been thrown from the home fans.

SEE MORE: Video: Daniel Sturridge produces a FINE through ball to set up Sorloth goal

While Sturridge did joke about the incident at first, he posted a classy and poignant message on his Instagram account, as seen in the post below, as he encouraged fans to not set a bad example to the younger generation with their actions at games.

It’s a great point in that it will make it seem like it’s acceptable behaviour to youngsters watching on when it certainly isn’t, and so for Sturridge to keep his calm and send out a positive message like he has done to try and stop that kind of behaviour moving forward is a classy touch.

That said, it remains to be seen if it makes any difference to the mentality of certain supporters moving forward, and whether or not Antalyaspor take any further action to try and identify the fans guilty of throwing the lighters to ensure that there is no repeat in the future.

As for Sturridge though, he continues to impress in Turkey as he’s now bagged three goals and four assists in nine appearances so far this season.