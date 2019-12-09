We sometimes come across some injury stories that seem bizarre or funny just because of the freak nature of them, but this isn’t one of them.

It’s not completely clear exactly what happened with Belgium and Dortmund star Axel Witsel, but it seems a freak accident at home has left him in a really bad way.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, he suffered a fall at home that was so bad it resulted in him being taken into intensive care. He’s expected to be out for the rest of this year at least, but it sounds like it could have been so much worse.

They go on to suggest that it’s a facial injury that he’s suffered, but the Dortmund manager did confirm he was now back home after successful surgery and it appears that he’s on the mend.

There’s still no definite timescale for his return but in a way that’s to be expected. Obviously the club will miss him on the pitch, but there’s no need to rush him back from something like this.

Hopefully it doesn’t keep him out for too long, he’s an important player for Belgium who have a great chance of doing well in Euro 2020. At least it comes at a time where he can recover and then build his fitness up again as he approaches the tournament.