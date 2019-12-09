Liverpool face a crunch clash with RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night and so Jurgen Klopp will hope to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible.

The Merseyside giants will begin the night top of Group E, a point ahead of Napoli and three ahead of Salzburg as they know if they can avoid defeat, they will advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

That would be a huge boost for Klopp and his men given that they also continue to lead the way in the Premier League and remain in contention for domestic cup trophies too while facing a trip to Qatar this month for the FIFA Club World Cup.

With such a hectic fixture schedule in mind though, the Liverpool boss will be desperate to get as many players fully fit as possible in the coming weeks to ensure that they can continue to compete on multiple fronts and avoid any slip-ups along the way.

In turn, he will be buoyed after revealing that both Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana could both be in contention to face Salzburg after missing the win over Bournemouth at the weekend due to what have been described as minor knocks by the club.

“We had 14 adult players plus Curtis [Jones] and Harvey [Elliott]… the only players who are maybe back for Tuesday are Gini Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana to make it 16,” he told the club’s official site.

“We’ll see how we start on Tuesday, I have no idea about that now. But we could give these two, plus Gini and Adam, four players kind of a rest and hopefully they are all fit again for Tuesday and we will make decisions.”

Following Tuesday’s encounter with Salzburg, Liverpool host Watford at Anfield on Saturday before splitting the squad with one group set to face Aston Villa in the League Cup on December 17, while others will feature in the Club World Cup a day later.

Having Wijnaldum and Lallana available to play in any of those games, starting with Salzburg, will no doubt be seen as a major boost for the Reds.