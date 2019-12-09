Liverpool continued their relentless run in the Premier League this past weekend as they saw off Bournemouth in a 3-0 win.

That result keeps them top of the table after 16 games, eight points clear of nearest rivals Leicester City, having won 15 of those 16 outings thus far.

Based on what we’ve seen to date, it’s arguably going to take something huge to see them denied a title this season, with a collapse on their part and a sensational run of wins for one of their rivals needed to now close that gap.

Time will tell if that happens as they do have a hectic schedule coming up this month with the Champions League, League Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup to think about too, but one man who has been solid throughout so far is captain Jordan Henderson.

After playing a key role at the weekend, BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks singled him out for praise as he was included as the only Liverpool player in his team of the week, and he went on to explain why he got the nod when some of his teammates perhaps made an argument for inclusion too.

“This player has been outstanding for Liverpool during the past few weeks and continued his excellent form against a Bournemouth side that were never in Liverpool’s class,” he wrote in his BBC column.

“Jordan Henderson’s pass for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to score was sensational. It might have helped the Cherries if they had a player within 10 feet of the Liverpool captain.

“Henderson may not be the most adroit practitioner with the ball at his feet but even he will kill you if you give him that much room. The Reds go marching on.”

The 29-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Liverpool so far this season, making 20 appearances across all competitions.

Although he only has one goal and two assists to his name in those outings, it’s his energy, work ethic and commitment in the heart of the Reds midfield which makes him vital too, and it will be nice to see for him and all those concerned that his important play is being recognised while perhaps other star names in the side continue to make the headlines with their goals and attacking quality.