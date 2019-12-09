Man Utd could reportedly include youngster Tahith Chong in their offer to try and reach an agreement with Juventus for Mario Mandzukic.

After allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer without bringing in any direct replacements, it could be argued that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left himself short in attack.

While wins over Tottenham and Man City last week have brought them back into the mix for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, they’ve still only scored 25 goals in 16 league games thus far, giving them the second worst goalscoring record of the top seven sides in the standings.

In turn, adding attacking reinforcements could be a priority for the Red Devils in the January transfer window, and they could be set to propose a swap deal to Juventus in order to prise Mandzukic away from Turin.

According to Calciomercato, it’s suggested that although there is an agreement between Man Utd and the Croatian stalwart, they have yet to reach one with Juventus. With that in mind, it’s claimed Chong could be used to sweeten the deal as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has already been linked with Juventus.

Time will tell if that’s an offer that is officially submitted by United and whether or not it’s one that Juventus are willing to accept.

Mandzukic, 33, has yet to play a single game for Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri so far this season, and so he will surely welcome the opportunity to move elsewhere and try to play a prominent role. Given his physicality, aerial threat and general experience at the top level, he could add a crucial new dynamic to the Man Utd attack.

Meanwhile, Chong has found his opportunities at senior level with United limited so far this season, making just five appearances with restricted minutes.

Given Solskjaer has shown faith in a number of top youth products at the club this year, it will perhaps be even more of a major disappointment for Chong that he hasn’t been able to make a breakthrough himself.

Coupled with his deal expiring next summer and if there is no real chance of a new agreement being reached, then perhaps it is a sensible idea from Man Utd to include him in negotiations to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.