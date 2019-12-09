According to the Sun, Manchester United are preparing to offer in-form ace Scott McTominay a new contract worth £60,000-a-week.

The Sun add that this would double the 23-year-old’s current wage of £30,000-a-week.

The report indicates that the Scotsman is currently contracted until 2023 but the Manchester outfit would be hoping to tie the ace down until 2025 when they begin talks over new terms soon.

The potential deal would also reportedly include an option for the Red Devils to extend the central midfielder’s contract by a further year.

McTominay has been sensational since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of United, the Scotland international has now established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

There’s no doubting that McTominay has been one of the club’s best performers so far this season, so it’s not surprising to hear rumours that he’ll be offered a new deal.

The Scotsman has also been integral to improving United’s fortunes in big games, the midfielder is unbeaten in his nine starts when facing teams in the top six of the Premier League.

Tying McTominay down for the future would be a shrewd move by the Red Devils. The ace has shown that he has the talent needed to flourish at the base of the side’s midfield for the foreseeable future.