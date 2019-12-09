Menu

‘Most Arsenal thing ever’ – These Arsenal fans react to Bellerin’s injury in warm-up

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Just over two months after returning from a lengthy layoff, Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has suffered a reported hamstring injury during the warm-up before this evening’s clash with London rivals West Ham.

Football.London’s James Benge claimed that the Gunners ace was pulled from tonight’s starting lineup with an injury that seemed to be to the hamstring.

Fellow Arsenal academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaced the 24-year-old full-back in the starting eleven.

Considering that Arsenal’s major weakness this season has been in defence, this is the last thing that fans would’ve wanted to see.

The setback also comes up at the busiest period of the season. To make matters worse, summer signing Kieran Tierney was forced off with an injury in the first-half of the clash.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the Spaniard’s blow:

The Gunners haven’t had any luck with keeping their defenders fit recently, this could be one of the factors that is impacting the side’s stability at the back.

Supporters will be hoping that Bellerin’s knock isn’t serious, otherwise Maitland-Niles – who isn’t a natural full-back, may be required to play out of position at a crucial moment in the season.

With Arsenal’s defence already struggling to keep the ball out of the net, this will hardly help the team’s hopes for getting back to their best soon.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Hector Bellerin