Photo: ‘AFTV Out’ graffiti spotted on wall near Emirates as Arsenal fan channel faces backlash

Popular Arsenal YouTube fan channel AFTV are seemingly facing a backlash of sort after graffiti was sprayed on a wall allegedly near the Emirates.

With over a million subscribers and a huge reach on social media channels, AFTV has been a major voice on all matters concerning the Gunners for a number of years now.

Many have been critical in the past as they seemingly benefit from the struggles of the club as ultimately their views go up significantly when reacting to setbacks as opposed to better results.

In turn, they’ve received a backlash from other sections of supporters for the way in which they cover Arsenal, and now it seems as though it has gone a step further.

According to the Sun, the image below is taken of a wall near the Emirates in a public attack on the fan channel, although there is no certainty as of yet over who is responsible for it and whether or not they are definitely an Arsenal fan.

It’s perhaps the likely scenario, while the graffiti has sparked a mixed reaction with some fans supporting the message while others have noted that it seems slightly ridiculous to blame a fan channel for the club’s struggles on the pitch.

Time will tell if further details emerge over the graffiti, but Arsenal’s focus will be on West Ham on Monday night as they look to bounce back from their loss to Brighton last week.

As for AFTV, they’re simply just a group of fans airing their opinions on a public platform and so it’s difficult to be too critical of them regardless of question marks perhaps being raised over the way in which they get those points across.