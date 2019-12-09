It could be interesting to see what happens with some of Liverpool’s best players if they go on to win the Premier League this season.

It might sound a bit absurd when you consider how good they’ve been, but some players will be at a genuine crossroads when it comes to deciding to stay and attempt to build some kind of dynasty or leaving in search of better money and a new challenge.

A lot of the attention goes to Mo Salah for his outstanding performances, but you could argue that Sadio Mane has been every bit as good. He’s scored nine goals in 15 Premier League games but his pace and skill causes all kinds of problems.

That’s not been lost on PSG, who has been credited with an interest in Mane by France Football vie Get Football News France.

They currently have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the books so he wouldn’t be needed just now, but the story seems to suggest that he’s been identified as the man they would want to replace Neymar if he does go.

There’s no transfer fee been mentioned at this point, but they suggest the PSG board are very keen on the Liverpool man. The report suggests that they really like Mane’s intensity and mentality, which they think is far better than some of the traits that Neymar displays.

PSG have plenty of money anyway, so if they sell Neymar then you have to think they could make Liverpool an offer they couldn’t refuse. It could come down to where Mane decides is best for his future.

It might be best for Liverpool fans to hope that Neymar stays put in Paris for a few years yet.