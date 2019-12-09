Speculation is currently rife over who Arsenal will appoint as Unai Emery’s long-term successor, with a report claiming Marcelino is in London amid rumours linking him with the job.

The Gunners opted to sack the Spanish tactician last month and appointed club legend Freddie Ljungberg as interim head coach.

Things haven’t gone well for them since that decision was made as they’ve been held by Norwich City and lost to Brighton at home last time out.

In turn, the search for a new boss may have been speeded up with a solution needed sooner rather than later to ensure that they can still salvage something from this campaign.

As noted by Football London, there is a possible hint that they could be set for talks with a target, as with speculation linking Marcelino with the Arsenal job, it has now been claimed that he has been spotted in London which could be an indication that potential talks with the Gunners or another club based in England for his next job are planned.

The 54-year-old has enjoyed a string of jobs with the top clubs in Spain in recent years, having had spells with Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia.

He won the Best Coach award in La Liga in the 2017/18 campaign, while he then led Valencia to the Copa del Rey last season.

With that in mind, he perhaps has the credentials to be considered a genuine solution for Arsenal as they look for a manager capable of bringing experience to the table to steady the ship and get them back on track to achieve their objectives.

Time will tell if Marcelino ticks all the right boxes for the hierarchy, and whether or not his reported trip to London has anything to do with speaking with the Premier League giants to seal a return to management in the coming weeks.