Of course Freddie Ljungberg is a club legend, but that doesn’t mean he should get the job purely based on what he did as a player.

The team has shown no signs of improvement since Unai Emery has left, they were outplayed by Brighton and Norwich while the Swede just looks out of ideas on the sideline over how to improve the team.

It’s not to say he should be totally written off, but he lacks senior management experience and this isn’t the time for Arsenal to take a chance on someone who will need a lot of time to learn.

They are in serious danger of sleepwalking towards being a mid table team, so it’s vital they get a manager with proven experience at the top level who is also widely respected in the game. Someone like Carlo Ancelotti.

A report from Football Italia has cited reports in Italy that suggest the former Chelsea and AC Milan boss is on the verge of being replaced by Rino Gattuso at Napoli. It seems there’s more to this than just results, Ancelotti clashed with the President a few weeks ago and that rift hasn’t been repaired since.

Arsenal fans might point to the fact he’s being sacked/replaced as a sign that he’s not at the top of his game, but realistically they aren’t going to be able to attract a manager who is winning trophies and still contracted to a club.

He’s got Premier League experience, the Arsenal board won’t need to pay compensation if he gets sacked and he’s well liked and respected in the world of football.

It’s finally time for Arsenal to act decisively and grab a manager who can help turn them around.