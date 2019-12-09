‘Right lineup for a change’ – These Arsenal fans love ‘amazing’ team to play West Ham

Arsenal caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg has made four changes to the Gunners side that were defeated by Brighton last Thursday.

The club legend has replaced David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac at the back with Calum Chambers and summer signing Kieran Tierney.

The Swede has also made two changes in attack with promising talent Gabriel Martinelli coming in for Alexandre Lacazette and marquee signing Nicolas Pepe entering the fray for Joe Willock.

This evening’s battle between the two London giants could be a fiery affair, both sides need to start building some momentum in order to get their seasons back on track.

Here’s how the Gunners will lineup tonight:

? Here's our team news for tonight… ?? Pepe starts

?? Martinelli also in the XI

??????? Tierney comes into back four

??????? Chambers partners Sokratis #WHUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 9, 2019

Check out how some supporters reacted to the team news:

The Gunners will be absolutely desperate to get three points against their rivals tonight, the north London outfit have failed to win any of their last nine games across all competitions.

West Ham will certainly be up for the challenge this evening after pulling off a shock victory against Chelsea last weekend.

The Irons will be hoping to pick up plenty of points over the next month in order to distance themselves from a potential relegation battle.