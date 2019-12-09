Unai Emery could be set for an immediate Premier League return as club makes contact

We’re so used to seeing managers taking some time out of the game when they lose their job, so it can sometimes come as a surprise when someone looks to get straight back into the game.

It became clear to everyone that Unai Emery’s time at Arsenal was coming to an end over the last few weeks, but that’s not to say he should be completely written off as a manager.

It does feel like he lacks the respect to manage at a truly elite team, he struggled at Arsenal and PSG, but he might be the ideal man for a slightly smaller but ambitious team. It’s easy to forget that he did a fantastic job at Sevilla.

It’s not a stretch to say that Everton could be viewed in a similar bracket to Sevilla. They expect to finish in the top half while pushing for the European spots, have some good players and have shown they can push the top teams when they play well.

As a result, it’s interesting that The Telegraph has reported that The Toffees have made contact with Emery about the vacant position. They go on to suggest that Everton want to make a permanent appointment as soon as possible, possibly to give them time to assess the squad ahead of the January transfer window.

On first impressions it might not be the most exciting appointment for Everton fans, but there’s some positive signs you could look at. He’s won the Europa League multiple times, his teams tend to win at least half of their games and they generally play nice football.

It depends on what Everton’s aspirations for the future hold, but if he could repeat those feats at Goodison Park then he would have to go down as a success.