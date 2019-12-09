Video: Further misery for Freddie Ljungberg and Arsenal as West Ham opener survives VAR review

If Arsenal were hoping for some kind of new manager bounce by getting rid of Unai Emery, it hasn’t happened.

Appointing Freddie Ljungberg seems to have made no difference at all. Their poor form has continued against West Ham tonight as they look clueless and completely devoid of any inspiration.

It’s not clear why we were treated to such a long VAR review here, but this scrappy opener from West Ham illustrates just how Arsenal are doing just now:

They miss a few chances to clear it and it takes a huge deflection off a player who is more preoccupied with trying to get out of the way rather than stop the shot.

Arsenal really need to change something soon, they are sliding down the table and performances have just been terrible. It’s also going to be difficult for Ljungberg to claim he deserves the job based on his start either.