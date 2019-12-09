Video: Heartwarming post match interview with Jeremie Frimpong after Celtic defeat Rangers

Admittedly, there will be very few Rangers fans who see anything heartwarming or likeable about this interview or yesterday’s events, but it’s so refreshing to see an interview that isn’t just pre prepared lines.

Jeremie Frimpong moved to Celtic from Man City in the Summer, he was seen as a project and nobody knew if he would feature much. He’s already a fan’s favourite and just plays with such energy and attacking intent that he’s actually an exciting full back to watch.

He was selected to start in the Betfred Cup Final against Rangers yesterday, unfortunately the biggest game of his life was cut short as he conceded a penalty and saw red. Fraser Forster bailed him out and Celtic held on to win.

His post match interview gives a great insight into his character and his feelings at the time:

This is one of the greatest post-match interviews ever. Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong gave away a penalty and got sent off vs Rangers yesterday but his goalkeeper Forster saved him. We need more interviews like this. So real! pic.twitter.com/q2drVFagG0 — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) December 9, 2019

Of course this wouldn’t be anywhere near as cheery if Alfredo Morelos had finally broken his Celtic duck and put the spot kick away, but it was a day where Steven Gerrard’s men just couldn’t find a way through.

Rangers deserved to win the game based on chances, but Celtic held on to win their 10th successive domestic trophy.