Video: Hilarious moment Chelsea loanee Bakayoko forgets his shirt number at Monaco

Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko looked furious before realising that he forgot his shirt number for loan club AS Monaco in this weekend’s Ligue 1 clash against Amiens.

The Frenchman used to wear the number 14 shirt with the Ligue 1 giants before moving to Stamford Bridge. The ace returned to his former club this summer after struggling to impress with the Blues.

Bakayoko now sports the No. 6 jersey for Monaco but he briefly forgot this when Leonardo Jardim attempted a substitution during this weekend’s 3-0 victory.

Jardim was actually calling for the side’s current No.14 – Keita Balde Diao to be brought off. Bakayoko headed towards the touchline before becoming frustrated when he wasn’t actually told to leave the pitch.

Once the midfielder realised his blunder he couldn’t help but laugh.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

Wrong number! When Tiémoué Bakayoko sees his number on the board he heads straight off. Forgetting that it's old number from his first stint at Monaco.. ? pic.twitter.com/3mzRI0bs9U — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 9, 2019

That moment when Tiémoué Bakayoko remembers he no longer wears the number 1??4?? ?. Priceless, @TimoeB08. pic.twitter.com/TJeBvXO41A — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) December 9, 2019

Get French Football News reported that Bakayoko’s former club have the chance to seal the midfielder’s permanent return for €42m (£35m).

The midfielder saw the funny side to his momentary lapse in concentration, the Frenchman replied to a Monaco tweet asking for his No.14 shirt back.