In the 59th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and West Ham, Lucas Torreira played the ball into Sead Kolasinac whilst he was charging down the left flank.

The full-back picked out Gabriel Martinelli with an inch-perfect pass and the 18-year-old made no mistake as he slotted the ball into the back of the net with a lovely finish.

The strike clinched the ace’s first ever Premier League goal.

Check out the Brazilian starlet’s equaliser below:

Gabriel Martinelli goal Arsenal vs West Ham 1-1 #WHUARSpic.twitter.com/UziCQ8nYu5 — frezepei (@frezepei) December 9, 2019

Arsenal have a potential superstar on their hands with Martinelli, the Gunners should be playing the youngster at every chance they get.