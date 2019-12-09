Menu

Video: Porto star Pepe angrily refuses to shake ballboy’s hand following Belenenses draw

He’s best known for his time at Real Madrid, and it’s fair to say that Pepe wasn’t exactly known for being an all round nice guy with a mild temper.

He had that fascinating mix of kicking and niggling his opponent at every opportunity, while going down like he had been shot with the slightest of touches.

His latest transgression isn’t that bad in the grand scheme of things, but it’s not a great look when you seem to take your anger at a poor performance out on a child:

The draw with Belenenses allowed Benfica to move four points clear at the top, so it was a poor night for the club. It’s also not clear if the kid did something to wind Pepe up during the game, but he should be more professional than this.

Despite that, is anybody really surprised?

