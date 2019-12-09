What Pep Guardiola did after Man Utd ace Fred received alleged racist abuse

Man City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly tracked down Fred after the Man Utd star appeared to be racially abused during Saturday’s clash.

Live footage of the game appeared to show a City fan direct a racist gesture towards the Brazilian midfielder, something that he has since denied, as per the Sun, as he has blasted accusations of being racist and making any racist gestures.

SEE MORE: Video: Raheem Sterling criticised for doing nothing as Fred is pelted by Man City fans

However, as noted by The Sun, he was arrested as a result and the FA are expected to launch an investigation and so time will tell what conclusion is reached on the matter.

The report does go on to note that Guardiola showed his class by tracking down Fred by the tunnel after the game to offer some words of comfort while City officials were also in discussions with their counterparts too as they are said to have insisted that they will deal with the issue.

While it’s obviously not a gesture that will gloss over the incident, it’s one that will perhaps have been appreciated by Fred and it will be reassuring for all concerned to know that the relevant steps will be taken to address the incident rather than try to sweep it under the rug.

In turn, if accurate, it’s a nice touch from Guardiola, while also perhaps confirming that the Man City camp were well aware of the incident almost immediately.

As noted in the report above though, the 41-year-old fan in question has denied that he was being racist, and so it remains to be seen what the outcome is both in terms of the police and FA investigations.