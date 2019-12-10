Arsenal tipped to interview up to 10 candidates in search for Unai Emery successor

Arsenal reportedly have plans to interview up to 10 candidates as they continue their search for a long-term successor to Unai Emery.

The Gunners sacked the Spaniard at the end of last month and placed club legend Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge as interim head coach.

Things didn’t start well for the Swede, but his side picked up their first win under his stewardship on Monday night as they came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over West Ham.

However, time will tell just how long he gets in the job and whether or not he could even be a possible contender to get the job on a full-time basis, as it’s reported that a number of names are in the frame.

As per The Mirror, up to 10 candidates could be interviewed by Arsenal, with Patrick Vieira labelled a ‘serious contender’ in the report.

Elsewhere, Marcelino, Mikel Arteta, Carlo Ancelotti, Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri, Niko Kovac and Ljungberg are mentioned as potentially being under consideration, but time will tell if various hurdles can be overcome regarding those individuals to make an appointment in the more immediate future.

In turn, what the report does suggest is that Arsenal are open to numerous options and will assess them carefully to try and identify and appoint the right man for the job to take them forward and overcome the disappointment of Emery’s tenure.

In the weeks ahead though, it could be down to Ljungberg to build on the win over West Ham and oversee an improved run of results across all competitions as it doesn’t seem likely that any of the names mentioned above or other options would be ready to step in immediately at the Emirates.