There are so many examples in football of a player who has a lot of ability and looks to be the perfect fit for a certain club, only for injuries to stop them reaching their potential.

Hopefully that won’t be the case for Kieran Tierney, but he was forced off with yet another injury tonight. He’s struggled with injuries since arriving from Celtic and tonight seemed like the ideal chance to show everyone what he can do, but he picked up a nasty looking shoulder injury and had to be subbed.

With the managerial situation up in the air, he must be hoping that it’s not a long term injury. It’s completely possible that a new manager could come in and settle on a certain squad of players when he’s out injured, so he needs to stay fit and ensure he isn’t forgotten about.

It might also seem cynical, but it’s not unheard of that a new boss will write off any signings made by his predecessor in an attempt to show how they are moving the club forward.

Football.London reported on his injury status after the game, and it doesn’t sound like great news just now. It seems it’s too soon to determine how long he will be out for, but Freddie Ljungberg confirmed he’s away to hospital for scans to see how bad it is.

Fans in Scotland have seen how good a player Tierney is over recent years and his style and leadership on the pitch seemed the perfect fit for Arsenal. Let’s hope he’s fit to return soon and will establish himself in the team.