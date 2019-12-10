According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona’s meeting with Sassuolo chiefs over a potential partnership was ‘positive’.

The talks were held in a bid to further strengthen the good relationship between the two clubs.

Barcelona offered the Serie A outfit first refusal on some of their young talents for next summer and the La Liga champions asked for the same pledge from Sassuolo.

The Blaugrana would like to have a priority option to sign some of the Italian club’s top young talents. Jeremie Boga’s name was one that was mentioned during the meeting.

Di Marzio add that Barcelona could be interested in the former Chelsea ace if his impressive form continues.

Boga impressed in the Blues’ youth ranks and was loaned out several times before eventually sealing a permanent move to Italy.

According to Goal, Sassuolo signed the ace for £3.5m, the report also highlights that Chelsea included a buy-back clause into the deal.

Boga is a versatile attacker that is largely deployed on the left-wing. After a slow start to life in Serie A, the Frenchman has started to impress this season.

The 22-year-old has 4 goals and 2 assists in 13 league appearances so far this season.

You’d think that the Blues would be keen to trigger their buy-back clause if Barcelona further their interest in the youngster.