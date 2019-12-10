Chelsea are reportedly moving towards an agreement with Fikayo Tomori on a new contract as he looks set to be rewarded for his fine form this season.

In a season in which Frank Lampard has shown faith in a string of the club’s youngsters, Tomori has been one of those to benefit with a key role in the side.

The 21-year-old has made 16 appearances so far this season as he looks set for a crucial role under Lampard moving forward, while his current deal is set to run until 2021.

However, Chelsea are said to be closing in on agreeing new terms with the youngster as per Goal.com, with talks said to have reached an ‘advanced stage’.

The new deal will no doubt be seen as a reward for his fine start to the campaign, and he’ll hope to continue to improve and develop with experience and maturity to become a mainstay in the Chelsea backline for years to come.

He will face stiffer competition moving forward though with Antonio Rudiger returning from injury in midweek to face Lille in the Champions League, while Tomori misses out due to an injury blow of his own.

In turn, it will be interesting to see if Lampard decides to pair him up with the experienced German, or if he now faces a battle for a spot in the starting XI in the coming weeks and months if Rudiger stays fit.

Either way, the report above would suggest that Tomori is in line to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge while a pay rise is also touted as he looks to commit his long-term future to the Blues and continue to establish himself as a fundamental figure in their hopes of success moving forward.