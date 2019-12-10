Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has explained the reason behind his celebration, and it’s one of the more heartwarming ones you’ll hear from any player.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been able to bring out as often as he would like given he has only scored two goals in 23 appearances so far this season.

However, it was on show after he struck against Valencia in the Champions League last month and as seen in the tweet below, he has now explained the heartwarming reason behind it.

The Croatian international noted that it’s specifically a celebration shared with his nieces, one of whom has Down’s Syndrome, and given that they make that gesture to him a lot, he has replicated it in his celebration and it will no doubt bring them great joy to see it at the ground or on the television.

It’s a lovely thing to do from the Chelsea midfield ace, and he’ll undoubtedly hope to do it again many more times between now and the end of the season as he looks to continue to help Frank Lampard’s side remain competitive on multiple fronts.

That will start against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Chelsea look to secure a positive result to advance to the knockout stage, before they host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge at the weekend looking to stay ahead of the cashing pack in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.