Juventus have named their squad for the clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League this week, with a string of injured stars missing out.

The Bianconeri are in action on Tuesday night as they’ll hope to wrap up the group stage in style with a win, while they’ve already secured qualification for the knockout stage and top spot in Group D.

In turn, Maurizio Sarri may see this outing as an opportunity to rotate and rest key individuals, while three star names will not feature at all.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa all miss out, with Corriere dello Sport noting that the Dutchman trained away from the rest of the group on Tuesday which will spark concern over a possible injury issue to add to those picked up by Ramsey and Costa.

Nevertheless, having been left behind for the trip, De Ligt will now have a chance to receive treatment if necessary and to rest, with Juve’s clash with Udinese on Sunday in mind.

Despite those absences though, coupled with long-term absentees Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira and Rodrigo Bentancur, Sarri can still call upon plenty of quality and depth to ensure that the reigning Serie A champions secure a positive result in midweek.

Having slipped up at the weekend as they lost away at Lazio to follow up the draw with Sassuolo at home the week before, Sarri will know that they must get back to winning ways as soon as possible and start to build some momentum ahead of the winter break.

Inter have taken advantage of that stumble to go top of the Serie A table, and so a win over Leverkusen especially with that key trio named above missing would be a huge boost for all concerned at Juventus heading into the weekend.