Liverpool face a crunch clash with RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and unsurprisingly Jurgen Klopp has named a strong XI.

The Merseyside giants start the night in top spot in Group E, but with Napoli one point behind while Salzburg are three points adrift.

In turn, avoiding defeat would see the defending champions advance to the knockout stage, but given how impressive Salzburg have been so far this season, they will know that a difficult task awaits them.

As noted by the club’s official site, Klopp has made three changes to his starting line-up for the encounter compared to the side that faced Bournemouth at the weekend, with Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold all coming back into the XI.

Given the quality and experience between that trio, their inclusion will come as a major boost for the Reds, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk all getting the nod too.

With that in mind, Liverpool will surely go into the encounter with confidence of getting the job done, while their is also plenty of quality depth on the bench in the form of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi to come on and make an impact if needed.

Time will tell if Liverpool are able to secure the result needed, but given their form so far this season, particularly in the Premier League as they continue to lead the way, they will no doubt be highly fancied by many to pass what will be a difficult assignment.