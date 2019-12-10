Real Madrid have named their squad for the clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League this week, and these fans had a message for Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish giants have already secured their place in the knockout stage of the competition as they are guaranteed to finish in second place in Group A as they can’t catch leaders Paris Saint-Germain, and can’t be caught by Brugge.

In turn, the game could be an opportunity for Zidane to rotate his squad and give others a chance to impress given that there is ultimately little to play for, albeit Real Madrid will want to end the group stage in style with three points.

That said, they face two difficult back-to-back games in La Liga in the coming eight days with trips to Valencia and Barcelona, and so the last thing that they need is to suffer any injury setbacks in midweek ahead of those outings.

As seen in the tweet below, they’ve still named a strong 19-man squad with all the usual stars included, but it will be interesting to see what the starting XI looks like on Wednesday night.

Many Real Madrid fans have let their feelings be known on the situation though, as they called for Luka Jovic in particular to be given a starting berth or at the very least a significant chance to make an impression and get minutes under his belt.

Time will tell if they get their wish, with the 21-year-old summer signing being limited to just 11 appearances so far this season, which in turn has resulted in him bagging just one goal to date.

Having been restricted to countless outings off the bench and having failed to feature in the last four La Liga games altogether, this will be a potentially major opportunity for him if he features like these fans have demanded.

More Jovic minutes please!! Give Benzema a rest day — JOKER? (@panamaraised) December 9, 2019

Start Jovic — Jeph (@Jeph46423414) December 9, 2019

Jovic should start — Suman Bhattarai (@_sumanbhattarai) December 9, 2019

We can give Jovic a chance — PEDI MAN WITH SOME POWER (@vieravrona12) December 9, 2019

Just dare start Benzema instead of Jovic? — Samuel Sundling (@Samuel05783825) December 9, 2019