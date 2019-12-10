Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with the Arsenal job in recent weeks, and he is now a free agent after being sacked by Napoli.

As seen in Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, the Italian tactician was sacked shortly after his side’s win over Genk in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

While they advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League as a result, they sit down in seventh place in the Serie A table after 15 games, remain eight points adrift of the top four and 17 points behind leaders Inter.

Further, there was a crisis at the club last month after the players refused to take part in a training retreat demanded by owner Aurelio De Laurentiis after a poor run of form and that perhaps is where the question marks over Ancelotti’s future at the club began to be raised.

However, his stint at the San Paolo has now come to an end, and as noted by The Sun, with Arsenal tipped to hold talks with the former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain boss, the Gunners could may well have now been handed a huge boost in their bid to appoint him as Unai Emery’s successor.

Freddie Ljungberg has been in temporary charge as interim head coach, but after failing to impress prior to the win over West Ham on Monday night, Arsenal could look to bring in a long-term solution sooner rather than later.

With Ancelotti now on the market, and provided that he is keen for an immediate return to coaching, Arsenal could potentially be an option for him in the coming weeks.