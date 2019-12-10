Liverpool could reportedly have an injury issue as Dejan Lovren picked up a problem during their win over RB Salzburg on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside giants secured a 2-0 win to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League as Group E winners on a successful night for Jurgen Klopp and his men.

However, it didn’t pass without a fresh injury concern for the Reds, as noted in The Athletic reporter James Pearce’s tweet below.

It’s noted that Lovren revealed that he has a hamstring problem as he spoke to the media in the mixed zone after the game, and coupled with the injuries already sustained by Fabinho and Joel Matip, it will be a growing concern for Klopp that his squad is becoming a bit thin at the back.

It’s far from an ideal time to be without key individuals too as after their clash with Watford at Anfield on Saturday, the squad will travel to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup while a make-shift group will remain behind for the League Cup encounter with Aston Villa next week.

Meanwhile, they play Leicester City and Wolves before the year is over, and so there is hectic schedule ahead and Klopp will be desperate to avoid being without any more senior players for that run of games.

It remains to be seen if Lovren is now sidelined or not, but as noted on the club’s official site, Klopp played down the issue initially as he suggested that the injury concern could be similar to the one which forced Lovren off at the weekend against Bournemouth and so they hope it isn’t serious.

“We hope that it’s exactly the same as last time,” he said. “He felt something and we made the decision. It’s of course not cool.

“He played really well and was very important. We don’t know more in the moment. It felt similar like last time, that’s it. We have to see.”

Given Lovren is reportedly said to have told the media that it’s a hamstring problem though, as per the tweet below, that would suggest that it could be a little more serious this time round.

Should he be forced to miss playing time, that would leave Joe Gomez as the only real experienced and natural choice to partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defence and that will be a concern for Klopp.