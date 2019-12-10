Klopp addresses injury concerns in Liverpool defence and makes final decision on January transfers

Jurgen Klopp insists that he will not dip into the January market to sign another defender, despite losing key Liverpool stars to injuries in recent weeks.

Liverpool have enjoyed a blistering start to the 2019-20 campaign, winning 15 of their opening 16 Premier League fixtures to storm eight points clear of Leicester City at the top of the table.

Their winning run has continued into December despite the absence of a few key players, with Fabinho and Joel Matip currently taking in spells on the sidelines through injury.

Dejan Lovren is also considered a doubt for Liverpool’s next outing after picking up a knock in a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, which could leave Klopp short on options at the back.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Klopp addressed his side’s injury concerns in defence, while also making a final decision regarding January transfers.

As per Goal – when asked if he could be tempted to bring in reinforcements in the new year, Klopp said: “How can you be short of centre-halves when you have four centre-halves plus Fabinho?

“Only Fabinho is injured, Matip is injured and Dejan Lovren had a problem, yes.

“We will not sign a centre-half because of injuries – that is the world outside who thinks we are short and we have to do it – but afterwards we would have six centre-halves and that wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

“And you need quality. You can’t have just somebody [for the sake of it] – I am somebody, I am tall, not quick, but I look like a centre-half at least.”

Klopp added on Lovren’s issue: “Yes I am absolutely concerned [about injuries], but Lovren is not injured.

“It was a little bit of cramp, and the right moment to take him off, but it is cool, everybody is fine.

“We spoke about squad depth, but we had 16 adult players against , 14 adult players against Bournemouth – it’s not that we think we have no clue how to make a squad at the moment.

“How can I tell the boys they are not involved in the squad? We have no problem, there is nobody there I have to explain it to. But yes it is all good, but not perfect.”

Matip has been out of action since a clash with Manchester United on October 20, while Fabinho suffered an ankle injury during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield in Europe on November 27.

Neither man is expected to return to Klopp’s line up until the new year, with the German boss growing frustrated with having to give constant updates on their recovery.

“There is no pressure from my side,” he added – as per Goal. “It’s clear they will not be in before Christmas – not this year, actually.

“So why should we ask every five seconds if there’s some improvement or not?

“I know everybody involved is doing whatever they can. There will be a moment when somebody comes to me and tells me, ‘One week for him, two weeks for him’ and I’ll start telling you.”