Juventus and Inter Milan are both interested in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling at the end of the season.

Smalling was sent out on loan to Roma on August 30, after slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As per BBC Sport, the Italian giants are paying €3 million to keep hold of the 30-year-old for the season, with his current deal at United not due to expire until 2022.

Smalling has faced plenty of criticism over the last few years for his performances in Manchester, but he has settled into his new surroundings at Stadio Olimpico quicker than expected.

The English centre-back has already racked up 11 Serie A appearances for Roma, scoring twice, while helping the team climb up to fifth in the standings.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via ESPN, Juve and Inter have both identified Smalling as a potential summer transfer target, having been impressed with his displays in the Italian top flight.

The report states that United are likely to demand a £17 million fee for the defender, with Roma also keen to secure his services on a permanent basis.

At the end of the 2018-19 campaign, Smalling’s stock was at an all-time low, but he has managed to turn his fortunes around in Italy in the space of four months, which is a testament to his strength of character.

Solskjaer expects Smalling to return to Old Trafford at the end of his loan spell with Roma, but now that he is enjoying his football again, there is every chance he could opt to remain in Serie A and call time on his United career for good.