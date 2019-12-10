Red Bull Salzburg’s Erling Haaland insists he is fully focused on his duties at his current club, despite being a rumoured target for Manchester United.

Haaland has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in European football at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, netting 30 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old has also proved he can perform in the Champions League, with eight goals to his name in five group stage outings to date.

According to Talk Sport, Haaland has been heavily linked with a January move to Old Trafford, with his current market value set at £60 million.

The prolific Salzburg striker took the opportunity to speak out on his future ahead of a European clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night, expressing a desire to “enjoy the moment” and take each game as it comes.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Haaland told a press conference: “I’m just focused on my job: playing football.

“I try to enjoy what I do every day, and go in with a clear mindset and enjoy the moment right now.

“My focus now is on Salzburg and me as a player. It is not hard at all. I am enjoying every day playing football.

“My father (Alf-Inge Haaland) was a former player so he has been helping me but I also have a lot of friends who also help me in these situations.

“Doing what I am doing every week it is not easy but that’s what I try to do. My father has been helping a lot.

“This is the biggest game of my career so far. Matches like this are what you dream of so I am enjoying it. I’m living the dream.”

Salzburg must beat Liverpool to have any chance of qualifying for the last 16, with Group E rivals Napoli also in action against Genk at Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday.

Talk Sport states that the Reds are among a number of top clubs keeping tabs on Haaland, and he would do his chances of a Premier League switch no harm at all by putting in another stellar performance against them this evening.

United’s need for an extra striker is greater than Liverpool’s, however, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be able to arrange a deal having worked with Haaland during his previous managerial spell at Molde.