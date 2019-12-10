‘Should be starting’ – These Chelsea fans react to ace’s exclusion from lineup vs Lille

Frank Lampard has made three changes to the Chelsea side that were stunned by Everton last weekend.

The Blues legend has brought Antonio Rudiger back into the lineup in the place of Andreas Christensen.

In defence Reece James has also been replaced by Emerson – with Cesar Azpilicueta moving back to his natural right-back position.

Midfield maestro Jorginho comes into the midfield for starlet Mason Mount. Perhaps Mateo Kovacic will fill the youngster’s void by taking up a more attacking midfield role this evening.

Chelsea’s frontline of Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Willian remains unchanged from Saturday afternoon’s defeat.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

Should have started James but other than that great lineup — Sam (@TammySZN) December 10, 2019

I’ll take it but Reece should be starting — Oliver (@oliver_green89) December 10, 2019

Great to see Rudi back, but why is James Reece starting from the bench yo?? Sigh — Cross? (@Elcrucifixio) December 10, 2019

Reece played better than Azpi laat game. Why he dropped? — Sayem (@Saiyem10) December 10, 2019

Why will you drop our best defender James? — . (@ForeverBlue_07) December 10, 2019

Reece on the bench? In a game we need to win? Phew. Brave. With that being said happy that the midfield 3 are playing, and Rudiger returns! ? — CFC?????? (@CFCTrenzs_) December 10, 2019

Really didn’t think Pulisic would be starting ngl. Glad that Rüdiger and Zouma is the CB pairing though. James absence is disappointing too. Still backing us for 3 points though ? — Liam (@StartTheBounce) December 10, 2019

Reece James has been sensational since breaking into Chelsea’s first-team this season and concerns over the ace’s dropping from some supporters are understandable.

The Blues need to be at their best tonight in order to secure their qualification for the next round of the Champions League.

The west London outfit need to win tonight in order to make it out of the group stages.