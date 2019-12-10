Menu

‘Should be starting’ – These Chelsea fans react to ace’s exclusion from lineup vs Lille

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard has made three changes to the Chelsea side that were stunned by Everton last weekend.

The Blues legend has brought Antonio Rudiger back into the lineup in the place of Andreas Christensen.

In defence Reece James has also been replaced by Emerson – with Cesar Azpilicueta moving back to his natural right-back position.

Midfield maestro Jorginho comes into the midfield for starlet Mason Mount. Perhaps Mateo Kovacic will fill the youngster’s void by taking up a more attacking midfield role this evening.

Chelsea’s frontline of Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Willian remains unchanged from Saturday afternoon’s defeat.

Check out Chelsea’s lineup below:

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

Reece James has been sensational since breaking into Chelsea’s first-team this season and concerns over the ace’s dropping from some supporters are understandable.

The Blues need to be at their best tonight in order to secure their qualification for the next round of the Champions League.

The west London outfit need to win tonight in order to make it out of the group stages.

