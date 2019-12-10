Menu

Video: Alisson makes incredible double save for Liverpool vs RB Salzburg

In the 6th minute of tonight’s crucial Champions League clash between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool, the Reds were carved open by the Austrian giants after Takumi Minamino’s fine back-heel pass into Hwang Hee-chan.

Hwang effortlessly turned Jordan Henderson before seeing his chip blocked by Alisson. The Liverpool stopper was called into action again almost immediately as he had to push away Minamino’s follow-up effort.

The Champions League holders were incredibly close to falling behind.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s shot-stopping heroics below:

This is one of the many times that Alisson has looked unstoppable when called into action at a key moment.

