Video: Cesar Azpilicueta scores brilliant header for Chelsea vs Lille

In the 34th minute of this evening’s crucial Champions League clash between Chelsea and Lille, left-back Emerson Palmieri whipped a dangerous corner into the box.

Right-back Cesar Azpilicueta rose above two Lille players to steer the ball into the back of the net with an amazing header.

With the ace standing at just 5ft 10, many football fans may not have expected such a towering header from the defender.

Take a look at the Chelsea captain’s brilliant header below:

The Blues have started tonight’s clash off brilliantly, Lampard’s men will seal qualification for the knockout stages easily if they can continue to play like this.