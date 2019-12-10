In fairness to Raheem Sterling, he gets a lot of stick so he should be allowed to enjoy his birthday party.

Various videos have emerged over the past few days but this seems to be the most prominent one just now. It’s hard to tell for sure, but it looks like he’s “dancing” with one woman for a while before his partner steps in and puts a stop to it:

Party time at that club they call “Citeh Central” pic.twitter.com/DR8l0DfREu — “YNWA” LFC Story (@LFCHistoryShow) December 9, 2019

Respectful media darling Raheem Sterling daggering some random bird at his birthday party till his misses has to come over and break it up. Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/H0PUMTNRc4 — . (@wr_ghty) December 9, 2019

It could be easy to make a big deal out of it, but his partner simply takes the place of the woman and they all seem to get on with it without any arguments.

If all else fails, he can always use the old “but it’s my birthday” excuse if he needs to.