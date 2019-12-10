Video: John Stones delights his teammate and onlookers with Jamaican accent attempt

It’s honestly hard to say in this day and age if this is acceptable, but if you see the delight on Raheem Sterling’s face and the hilarity it causes with those watching, then it’s probably okay.

There have been some “interesting” videos emerging from Sterling’s birthday party a few days ago, most of them involve him, but this one has also come out and it shows off John Stones’ attempting a Jamaican accent:

John Stones smashed at Raheem Sterling’s birthday party pretending he’s from Jamaica. ??? pic.twitter.com/5ZWq91wrEb — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) December 9, 2019

Raheem Sterling and John ‘Thomas Shelby’ Stones enjoying themselves at Sterling’s 25th birthday party.#MCFC | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/lkbW1L25gW — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) December 9, 2019

It certainly looks like everyone has had at least a couple of shandies at this point, so he probably could’ve said anything and they would’ve found it hilarious. But as long as everyone had a good time, then it’s probably all okay.