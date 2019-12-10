Menu

Video: John Stones delights his teammate and onlookers with Jamaican accent attempt

Manchester City
Posted by

It’s honestly hard to say in this day and age if this is acceptable, but if you see the delight on Raheem Sterling’s face and the hilarity it causes with those watching, then it’s probably okay.

There have been some “interesting” videos emerging from Sterling’s birthday party a few days ago, most of them involve him, but this one has also come out and it shows off John Stones’ attempting a Jamaican accent:

It certainly looks like everyone has had at least a couple of shandies at this point, so he probably could’ve said anything and they would’ve found it hilarious. But as long as everyone had a good time, then it’s probably all okay.

More Stories John Stones Raheem Sterling