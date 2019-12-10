Video: Liverpool’s Keita scores header after lovely Mane assist vs RB Salzburg

In the 56th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool, Andy Robertson played the ball into Sadio Mane.

The lethal forward used a lovely touch and his blistering pace to burst past one of Salzburg’s defenders and into the box.

The Senegalese star then lobbed the ball into the middle of the area, leaving Naby Keita free to head the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the midfielder’s opener for the Reds below:

Naby Keita gives Liverpool the lead after nodding in a perfect cross from Sadio Mané. #SALLIV #UCL ??? #YNWA pic.twitter.com/CRyGVAY8Cf — UEFA Champions League (@Championsleagve) December 10, 2019

?? GOAL! Guinea midfielder Naby Keita gives Liverpool the lead against Salzburg. #UCL pic.twitter.com/meD8Ffhzuc — African HQ (@TheAfricanBall) December 10, 2019

Keita is proving to Jurgen Klopp that he’s capable of being one of Liverpool’s main men in midfield with his recent performances.