Video: Liverpool’s Keita scores header after lovely Mane assist vs RB Salzburg

Liverpool FC
In the 56th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool, Andy Robertson played the ball into Sadio Mane.

The lethal forward used a lovely touch and his blistering pace to burst past one of Salzburg’s defenders and into the box.

The Senegalese star then lobbed the ball into the middle of the area, leaving Naby Keita free to head the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the midfielder’s opener for the Reds below:

Keita is proving to Jurgen Klopp that he’s capable of being one of Liverpool’s main men in midfield with his recent performances.

