A lot of the transfer stories in recent months have had little substance due to the transfer window being closed, but it seems we’re now close enough for some deals to be arranged in advance.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona do much business in the January window – they’re top of the league and performances and results have vastly improved in recent weeks. It’s also not completely clear if Ernesto Valverde will be there next season, so it might make sense to hold off on any big transfers until the Summer.

It’s also rare to see any big name European names make a move months before a major tournament, so it might just be a case of getting rid of some squad players.

According to this from Mundo Deportivo, one player is close to agreeing a January exit:

? #NOTICIAMD Acuerdo casi cerrado por la cesión de Aleñá al Betis

? El Barça y el club andaluz ultiman los detalles para que el centrocampista gane experiencia en el equipo de Rubi ?? por @martinezferran https://t.co/4Eybkp8JEg pic.twitter.com/0XNR18K7qV — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) December 11, 2019

Although it’s not finalised yet, they say that an agreement is close that will see Carles Alena move to Real Betis on loan.

The 21 year old midfielder is clearly talented but most of his Barca appearances have come in the Copa del Rey, so he could do with a regular run of La Liga games to continue his development.

There’s no sign of a clause being inserted into the deal that would allow Betis to sign him at the end of the season, but it would make sense for Barca to hold out and see how he plays, before deciding what to do with him in the Summer.