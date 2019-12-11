Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a huge injury blow as it looks like left-back Kieran Tierney could be out for as long as three months.

The Gunners only signed Tierney from Celtic in the summer, and he arrived injured before recently being eased back into the first-team fold.

Unfortunately, the Scotland international’s season has been majorly derailed again as the Evening Standard claim a dislocated shoulder could now keep him out until March.

Arsenal fans will be gutted to see such a promising young defender struggling with injuries in this way, with Tierney looking like having the potential to be one of the finest full-backs in Europe if he can stay fit.

Still, it’s not going that way for him at the moment and Gooners will just be eagerly hoping he can come back and get a decent run of games together later this season.

Until then, however, it’s not ideal for AFC to have to rely on Sead Kolasinac as their main option at left-back.